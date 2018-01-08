Oprah Winfrey 'Would Absolutely' Run For President... She Just Needs A Plan

Oprah Winfrey’s political stock appears to have escalated swiftly after her widely-lauded appearance at last night’s Golden Globe Awards.

The daytime TV host she was forced to deny she was planning to run for President shortly after winning the Cecil B DeMille lifetime achievement award.

Social media lit up after her rousing acceptance speech, which, in keeping with the main theme of the night, praised the #MeToo movement that grew from the allegations levelled against film industry figures like Harvey Weinstein.

“This year, we became the story,” Winfrey said as she accepted the award, the first black women to ever do so.