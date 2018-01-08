Oprah Winfrey 'Would Absolutely' Run For President... She Just Needs A Plan

Oprah Winfrey’s political stock appears to have escalated swiftly after her widely-lauded appearance at last night’s Golden Globe Awards.
The daytime TV host she was forced to deny she was planning to run for President shortly after winning the Cecil B DeMille lifetime achievement award.
Social media lit up after her rousing acceptance speech, which, in keeping with the main theme of the night, praised the #MeToo movement that grew from the allegations levelled against film industry figures like Harvey Weinstein.
“This year, we became the story,” Winfrey said as she accepted the award, the first black women to ever do so.
During the ceremony, the Los Angeles Times told Winfrey: “The internet is saying Oprah for president in 2020.”
She replied: “I’m just glad I got through the speech!”
When asked if she’d consider a 2020 run, Winfrey told the Times, “Okay!”
But don’t get too excited - she also told Bloomberg that “I don’t” have plans to run.
Her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, did nothing to quash any rumours, saying “she would absolutely do it”.
If Winfrey, 63, did decide to run for President she in some senses would be mirroring Donald Trump’s move from the TV and entertainment world into politics.
There would be some significant differences however - its doubtful she has had many dealings with Russia and her views on white supremacists have always been unequivocal.