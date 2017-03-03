Orgasm During Labour: What Is It And Why Does It Happen?

Milli Hill, founder of The Positive Birth Movement said: “The fact that giving birth can be a brilliantly enjoyable experience is a well-kept secret that is finally getting out.”

Most mums-to-be don’t associate going into labour with the prospect of imminent pleasure, but some mums say their experience of childbirth was orgasmic.

What is an orgasmic birth?

Pain as a necessary part of delivering a child has been the longstanding narrative in parenting communities for as long as we can remember.

Seldom discussed is the possibility that it can actually be a pleasurable experience, but now more women are reporting experiencing an orgasm during the birthing process, bought on either naturally or by masturbating while in labour.

Debra Pascali-Bonaro, a proponent of the orgasmic birth movement, who made the 2009 documentary ‘Orgasmic Birth’, said in her film: “Many of our interviewees spoke of astounding pressure and sensation in the vagina as birth approached, followed by a flood of release and emotion as the baby emerged.”

Why does orgasmic birth happen?

Numerous scientific studies have shown that brain regions which are active during climax, are the same areas that work during painful sensations, so it makes sense that one could be connected to the other.

Barry Komisaruk, a professor of psychology at Rutgers University, told Live Science that this connection between orgasm and birth shouldn’t come as a surprise because the intense stimulation of the vaginal canal may actually be working to block out the pain of delivery.