Orlando Bloom Throws His Hat Into The Ring For ‘James Bond’ Role

It’s believed that bosses are currently looking for someone to play 007, as Daniel Craig looks likely to step down from the role, and the ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ star would be delighted to take over.

He told BBC News: “I grew up loving those [Bond] films. Who didn’t?

“I’m sure they’ll probably do more with Daniel, and who knows where they’ll go with that?”

Revealing how he would approach playing the spy, Orlando continued: “I think it’d be very English, but that sort of twinkle with the muscular dynamic.

“Who knows? They could do a woman, the world that we live in today.

“Who knows where they’ll go with it? I don’t know, but I do love that [James Bond] world. Who doesn’t?”

Last month it was reported that Tom isn’t on the producers’ shortlist anymore, while Idris Elba has also previously been linked to the role.

There’s also been talk of a female star taking on the job and ‘Line Of Duty’ actor Vicky McClure has responded to rumours that she could be next in line.

“This rumour is a very funny thing to have happened,” she said in March. “A Nottingham girl playing Bond is never going to happen in a million years.

“But it would be genius if it did, wouldn’t it?”