There were many political statements throughout one of the most expressive Oscars ceremonies in memory - not least the host Jimmy Kimmel tweeting Donald Trump live on air - but the strongest was arguably made by one winner who stayed away.

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi collected his second gong, for ‘The Salesman’, but boycotted the ceremony in respect for others who couldn’t travel to the US since Trump enforced his visa ban on certain countries.

Mr Farhadi forwarded a statement that was read out at the ceremony, which said:

“It’s a great honour to be receiving this valuable award for the second time. I would like to thank the members of the Academy, my crew in Iran... I’m sorry I’m not with you tonight, my absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations who have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the US.