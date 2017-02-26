The Oscars is the one occasion (other than your own wedding) when it is impossible to be overdressed and Felicity Jones really nailed the dress code with this stunning cross between a bridal/ballerina/princess gown.
The British actress was an early arrival on the 89th Academy Awards red carpet and she opted for a full-skirted Dior gown.
The ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ actress is presenting an award at the ceremony and will see her film go up for best achievement in sound mixing and in visual effects.