    26/02/2017 23:26 GMT | Updated 27/02/2017 03:37 GMT

    Oscars 2017: Felicity Jones Looked Like A Real Life Disney Princess On The Red Carpet

    It's Dior darling.

    The Oscars is the one occasion (other than your own wedding) when it is impossible to be overdressed and Felicity Jones really nailed the dress code with this stunning cross between a bridal/ballerina/princess gown.

    The British actress was an early arrival on the 89th Academy Awards red carpet  and she opted for a full-skirted Dior gown. 

    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

    The ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ actress is presenting an award at the ceremony and will see her film go up for best achievement in sound mixing and in visual effects.

