Meryl Streep’s Oscars dress hit headlines before she even made an entrance at the 89th Academy Awards.

In the days leading up to the ceremony on Sunday 26 February, Streep became embroiled in a heated exchange with Karl Lagerfeld, over her reasons for choosing not to wear a Chanel gown on the red carpet.

Her choice of a jewel blue off-the-shoulder Elie Saab couture gown speaks for itself.