    24/02/2017 12:27 GMT | Updated 24/02/2017 12:33 GMT

    OSCARS 2017: Who Should Win, Who Will Win? We Predict This Year's Academy Awards Big Winners

    'La La Land' may not have it all its own way.

    It’s Oscars time again, the culmination of many a tireless campaign by this year’s nominees to convince the Academy’s voters that they would be worthy of winning. 

    Come Sunday night, however, and there will only be one name in each golden envelope. Who do you think will emerge with tears and trophies, and who will have to get on their best losers’ faces? Here’s our take... 

    Oscars
    Ryan Gosling and our own Naomie Harris will be hoping for Oscar glory on Sunday

     

    BEST FILM

    Who Will Win: The safe money is on ‘La La Land’, following wins at BAFTA, Golden Globes and AFIs already this season. 

    Who Should Win: ‘Moonlight’ - something the Writers’ Guild sought to flag up this week, awarding the tale of a young gay black man’s young life with its top gong.

     

    BEST DIRECTOR

    Who Will Win: Damien Chazelle for ‘La La Land’

    Who Should Win: Damien Chazelle or, in another universe, Mel Gibson for ‘Hacksaw Ridge’

     

    BEST LEADING ACTOR

    Who Will Win: Casey Affleck, for ‘Manchester By The Sea’ - after cleaning up all Awards Season. 

    Who Should Win: Denzel Washington worked hard to bring his play ‘Fences’ to the screen, but it remained essentially theatrical. Ryan Gosling was this year’s crowd-pleaser, and learned the piano for the role. But things haven’t gone his way since the Golden Globes. 

     

    BEST LEADING ACTRESS

    Who Will Win: Emma Stone, in a role that Meg Ryan could have phoned in during the 1990s, but she’s loved by fans and critics alike. At a push, Natalie Portman

    Who Should Win: The stunning Ruth Negga for ‘Loving’, or tour de force Isabelle Huppert for ‘Elle’ (who stole the Golden Globe from Natalie)

     

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

    Who Will Win: Mahershala Ali, for ‘Moonlight’

    Who Should Win: Mahershala Ali, for ‘Moonlight’

     

    Weinstein Company
    Dev Patel has been nominated in his role in 'Lion'

     

     

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

    Who Will Win: Viola Davis, for ‘Fences’

    Who Should Win: Naomie Harris for ‘Moonlight’

     

    BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

    Who Will Win: ‘La La Land’

    Who Should Win: ‘Manchester by the Sea’ or even ‘Hell or High Water’ for its compassion and surprises

     

    BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

    Who Will Win: ‘Moonlight’ or ‘Lion’

    Who Should Win: ‘Moonlight’ or ‘Hidden Figures’

    This year’s Oscars will take place overnight on Sunday 26 February. Click back here for live updates and see how many we got right. Stay tuned!

