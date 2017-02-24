Come Sunday night, however, and there will only be one name in each golden envelope. Who do you think will emerge with tears and trophies, and who will have to get on their best losers’ faces? Here’s our take...

It’s Oscars time again , the culmination of many a tireless campaign by this year’s nominees to convince the Academy’s voters that they would be worthy of winning.

BEST FILM

Who Will Win: The safe money is on ‘La La Land’, following wins at BAFTA, Golden Globes and AFIs already this season.

Who Should Win: ‘Moonlight’ - something the Writers’ Guild sought to flag up this week, awarding the tale of a young gay black man’s young life with its top gong.

BEST DIRECTOR

Who Will Win: Damien Chazelle for ‘La La Land’

Who Should Win: Damien Chazelle or, in another universe, Mel Gibson for ‘Hacksaw Ridge’

BEST LEADING ACTOR

Who Will Win: Casey Affleck, for ‘Manchester By The Sea’ - after cleaning up all Awards Season.

Who Should Win: Denzel Washington worked hard to bring his play ‘Fences’ to the screen, but it remained essentially theatrical. Ryan Gosling was this year’s crowd-pleaser, and learned the piano for the role. But things haven’t gone his way since the Golden Globes.

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Who Will Win: Emma Stone, in a role that Meg Ryan could have phoned in during the 1990s, but she’s loved by fans and critics alike. At a push, Natalie Portman

Who Should Win: The stunning Ruth Negga for ‘Loving’, or tour de force Isabelle Huppert for ‘Elle’ (who stole the Golden Globe from Natalie)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Who Will Win: Mahershala Ali, for ‘Moonlight’

Who Should Win: Mahershala Ali, for ‘Moonlight’