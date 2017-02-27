All Sections
    27/02/2017 02:04 GMT | Updated 27/02/2017 06:07 GMT

    Oscars 2017: Emma Stone And Dakota Johnson Challenged The Oscars Statuette To A Style Off

    Stone made a subtle yet powerful political statement with her accessories.

    Emma Stone and Dakota Johnson challenged the Oscars statuette for the title of most iconic gold figure on the red carpet at the 89th Academy Awards.

    For the ceremony on Sunday 26 February, Stone wore a heavily embellished Givenchy couture gown, which featured flapper style fringing that added beautiful movement as she posed on the red carpet.

    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    Christopher Polk via Getty Images

    Stone was nominated for best actress in La La Land at the 89th Academy Awards, competing with Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman. 

    George Pimentel via Getty Images

    Stone accessorised her gown with a subtle yet powerful piece of ‘statement jewellery’: a Planned Parenthood pin

    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

    Johnson opted for shimmering gold satin gown by Gucci, paired with some Cartier jewels, which were borrowed “from a museum,” as she told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. 

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

    Vintage Oscars Moments
    Conversations