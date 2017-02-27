Emma Stone and Dakota Johnson challenged the Oscars statuette for the title of most iconic gold figure on the red carpet at the 89th Academy Awards.
For the ceremony on Sunday 26 February, Stone wore a heavily embellished Givenchy couture gown, which featured flapper style fringing that added beautiful movement as she posed on the red carpet.
Stone was nominated for best actress in La La Land at the 89th Academy Awards, competing with Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman.
Stone accessorised her gown with a subtle yet powerful piece of ‘statement jewellery’: a Planned Parenthood pin
Johnson opted for shimmering gold satin gown by Gucci, paired with some Cartier jewels, which were borrowed “from a museum,” as she told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet.