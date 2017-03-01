All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    01/03/2017 11:29 GMT

    Oscars 2017: Warren Beatty Wants Everyone To Know The Best Picture Debacle Was *Not* His Fault, Alright?

    The statements on the matter so far have not satisfied Warren.

    Warren Beatty has demanded an official statement from the film academy, after being involved in this year’s infamous Oscars blunder.

    The ‘Bonnie And Clyde’ actor was at the centre of the drama, when he and co-presenter Faye Dunaway inadvertently announced the wrong winner of Best Picture, due to a mix-up involving the envelopes.

    After bearing the brunt of the jokes around the gaffe, Warren has now voiced his dissatisfaction with the official statements about the matter that have been released so far.

    Image Group LA via Getty Images
    Warren Beatty

    He has said (via The Guardian): “I feel it would be more appropriate for the president of the Academy, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, to publicly clarify what happened as soon as possible.”

    Accountancy firm PwC - who is in charge of the envelopes - has accepted the blame for the incident, saying in a statement: “We apologise to the entire cast and crew of ‘La La Land’ and ‘Moonlight’ whose experience was profoundly altered by this error.

    “We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances. To all involved – including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the film-makers, and our fans watching worldwide – we apologise.”

    Image Group LA via Getty Images
    What a mess

    Amid the on-stage chaos during this year’s ceremony, Warren tried to defend both himself and Faye, claiming they read out the name on the envelope they were given.

    Since the incident, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel has jokingly accused Warren of “throwing [Faye Dunaway] under the bus”, by passing her the envelope to read as they presented the award, while James Corden’s musical parody of the moment featured several references to the presenters.

    READ MORE:

    14 Live TV Gaffes We'll Never Tire Of Watching
    MORE: uk celebrityukfilmOscarsWarren Beatty

    Conversations