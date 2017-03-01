Warren Beatty has demanded an official statement from the film academy, after being involved in this year’s infamous Oscars blunder.

The ‘Bonnie And Clyde’ actor was at the centre of the drama, when he and co-presenter Faye Dunaway inadvertently announced the wrong winner of Best Picture, due to a mix-up involving the envelopes.

After bearing the brunt of the jokes around the gaffe, Warren has now voiced his dissatisfaction with the official statements about the matter that have been released so far.