Warren Beatty has demanded an official statement from the film academy, after being involved in this year’s infamous Oscars blunder.
The ‘Bonnie And Clyde’ actor was at the centre of the drama, when he and co-presenter Faye Dunaway inadvertently announced the wrong winner of Best Picture, due to a mix-up involving the envelopes.
After bearing the brunt of the jokes around the gaffe, Warren has now voiced his dissatisfaction with the official statements about the matter that have been released so far.
He has said (via The Guardian): “I feel it would be more appropriate for the president of the Academy, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, to publicly clarify what happened as soon as possible.”
Accountancy firm PwC - who is in charge of the envelopes - has accepted the blame for the incident, saying in a statement: “We apologise to the entire cast and crew of ‘La La Land’ and ‘Moonlight’ whose experience was profoundly altered by this error.
“We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances. To all involved – including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the film-makers, and our fans watching worldwide – we apologise.”
Amid the on-stage chaos during this year’s ceremony, Warren tried to defend both himself and Faye, claiming they read out the name on the envelope they were given.
Since the incident, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel has jokingly accused Warren of “throwing [Faye Dunaway] under the bus”, by passing her the envelope to read as they presented the award, while James Corden’s musical parody of the moment featured several references to the presenters.