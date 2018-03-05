Viewers in the US were shown the trailer during one of the Academy Awards’ ad breaks, and it was soon posted on Twitter for fans worldwide to enjoy:

‘House Of Cards’ gave fans their first look at the series’ upcoming final season on Sunday (4 March) night, with a trailer which aired midway through the Oscars .

The sixth season of the Netflix series will arrive this autumn, and Robin Wright will be the sole lead star, following Kevin Spacey’s departure.

In the short clip, we’re given our first proper look at Claire Underwood in the Oval Office followed by the message: “Hail to the chief.”

It’s not unusual for Netflix to debut a ‘House Of Cards’ trailer at a poignant moment, and back in January 2017, the season five trailer came out midway through President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Production on series six of ‘House Of Cards’ was paused when sexual misconduct allegations were made against Spacey last year.

After a short break, during which time it was announced that the actor would be leaving ‘House Of Cards’ with immediate effect, the cast reassembled in late 2017.

The actor was absent from the Oscars, which saw Christopher Plummer nominated for his part in ‘All The Money In The World’.

The role initially belonged to Spacey, who had finished production on the film, until director Ridley Scott decided to reshoot all the scenes with Christopher playing the part.

Watch the ‘House Of Cards’ trailer above.