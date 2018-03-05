All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    05/03/2018 01:25 GMT | Updated 05/03/2018 06:14 GMT

    Oscars 2018 Winners List: Here's Who Triumphed At The 90th Academy Awards

    Congratulations are in order for these actors and films.

    Award season came to an end on Sunday (4 March) night, when the Oscars took place at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre. 

    And with the films including ‘Get Out’, ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Call Me By Your Name’ nominated, all eyes were on the ceremony, with fans waiting to see if there were any surprises. 

    Sadly, when it came to the winners, everything was fairly predictable, with ‘The Shape Of Water’ and ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ coming out on top. 

    Gary Oldman and Allison Janney were also victorious yet again and although it failed to win any of the big prizes, ‘Dunkirk’ didn’t go home empty-handed. 

    Here’s the full list of winners...

    Best Picture: Shape Of Water

    Best Actress: Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

    Best Actor: Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

    Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

    Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

    Best Director: Guillermo Del Toro  

    Best Score: Alexandre Desplat (The Shape Of Water) 

    Best Original Song: ‘Remember Me’ (Coco)

    Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman 

    Animated Feature Film: Coco

    Animated Short Film: Dear Basketball 

    Documentary Feature: Icarus

    Best Documentary Short Subject: Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

    Best Live Action Short Film: The Silent Child

    Best Adapted Screenplay: Call Me By Your Name

    Best Original Screenplay: Get Out 

    Best Sound Editing: Dunkirk

    Best Sound Mixing: Dunkirk 

    Production Design: The Shape Of Water

    Cinematography: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

    Visual Effects: Blade Runner 2049

    Film-Editing: Dunkirk

    Best Make-Up And Hairstyling: Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick (Darkest Hour)

    Costume Design: Phantom Thread

    READ MORE:

    Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
    MORE:ukfilm awards seasonOscarsAcademy AwardsSam Rockwell

    Conversations