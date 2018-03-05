Award season came to an end on Sunday (4 March) night, when the Oscars took place at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre.

And with the films including ‘Get Out’, ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Call Me By Your Name’ nominated, all eyes were on the ceremony, with fans waiting to see if there were any surprises.

Sadly, when it came to the winners, everything was fairly predictable, with ‘The Shape Of Water’ and ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ coming out on top.

Gary Oldman and Allison Janney were also victorious yet again and although it failed to win any of the big prizes, ‘Dunkirk’ didn’t go home empty-handed.

Here’s the full list of winners...

Best Picture: Shape Of Water

Best Actress: Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Best Actor: Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Best Director: Guillermo Del Toro

Best Score: Alexandre Desplat (The Shape Of Water)

Best Original Song: ‘Remember Me’ (Coco)

Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman

Animated Feature Film: Coco

Animated Short Film: Dear Basketball

Documentary Feature: Icarus

Best Documentary Short Subject: Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

Best Live Action Short Film: The Silent Child

Best Adapted Screenplay: Call Me By Your Name

Best Original Screenplay: Get Out

Best Sound Editing: Dunkirk

Best Sound Mixing: Dunkirk

Production Design: The Shape Of Water

Cinematography: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Visual Effects: Blade Runner 2049

Film-Editing: Dunkirk

Best Make-Up And Hairstyling: Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick (Darkest Hour)

Costume Design: Phantom Thread