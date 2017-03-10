Brie Larson Speaks Out Over Casey Affleck Oscars 'Snub'

Brie Larson has addressed her apparent snub to Casey Affleck at this year’s Oscars.
During the ceremony, Brie presented the award for Best Actor to Casey, but many pointed out that she appeared not to applaud him as he came up to deliver his speech.
This was taken by some as a response to past sexual harassment allegations made against Casey seven years ago, which he vehemently denied at the time, and were later settled out of court.
Brie - who has done volunteer work on behalf of sexual assault victims, and won an Oscar for her portrayal of a sexual abuse survivor in ‘Room’ last year - has now had her say on the matter.
Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said: “I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself.
Although she did briefly hug him as he came on stage to collect his award, Brie looked downcast throughout Casey’s acceptance speech.
She had a similar reaction when Casey won the same award at this year’s Golden Globes, while Chrissy Teigen seemed suitably unimpressed during the Academy Awards, even appearing to take a nap while the ‘Manchester By The Sea’ star collected his Oscar.
Since the Oscars, Casey has spoken out about the backlash he’s received, saying: “I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else.
“There’s really nothing I can do about it. Other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time.”