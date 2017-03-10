Brie Larson Speaks Out Over Casey Affleck Oscars 'Snub'

Brie Larson has addressed her apparent snub to Casey Affleck at this year’s Oscars.

During the ceremony, Brie presented the award for Best Actor to Casey, but many pointed out that she appeared not to applaud him as he came up to deliver his speech.

This was taken by some as a response to past sexual harassment allegations made against Casey seven years ago, which he vehemently denied at the time, and were later settled out of court.