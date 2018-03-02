Why There Won't Be A #TimesUp Dress Code At The Oscars

This awards season has been filled with celebrities wearing all black to honour the #metoo movement and raise awareness for the Time’s Up initiative.

But the Oscars red carpet is set to be a more colourful affair, than the Golden Globes or the Baftas, as Tarana Burke, the rights activist who started the now viral “me too” hashtag, has said whether or not there is an all-black dress code doesn’t matter to her.

“What happened at the Golden Globes was a unique action to an issue that affects people from around the world,” she told The BBC.

“It’s not a gimmick. We have real work to do, making sure survivors have what they need to have to heal. Whether they do something for the Oscars or not doesn’t matter to me.”