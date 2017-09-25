An Oxford University student who a judge previously suggested was “too clever” to go to prison has been sparred jail time for stabbing her boyfriend with a bread knife.

Lavinia Woodward, who attacked her then partner after drinking at her university accommodation at Christ Church College, was on Monday given a 10-month suspended jail sentence.

At a previous hearing the 24-year-old, of Christ Church, St Aldate’s, Oxford, had pleaded guilty to unlawfully wounding her partner.

At Oxford Crown Court, Judge Ian Pringle QC imposed the sentence, suspended for 18 months, telling Woodward: “There are many mitigating features in your case. Principally, at the age of 24 you have no previous convictions of any nature whatsoever.