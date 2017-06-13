All Sections
    13/06/2017 13:03 BST | Updated 13/06/2017 22:32 BST

    Larry And Palmerston, The Downing Street Cats, Look Like They've Fallen Out Again

    Forget leaked WhatsApps or governmental gossip.

    There’s plenty of tension in government right now after Theresa May’s car crash of a General Election, but if you want the real inside scoop on what’s going on then look to the Downing Street pets.

    The Tories have been trying to keep calm and carry on following the disastrous election result.

    But the tensions within the government are being betrayed by Downing Street’s feline residents.

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    The Downing Street cats have been at it again

    Larry, who lives at Number 10, and Palmerston, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s resident mouser, have had a rocky relationship and it seems the pair are going through a rough patch right now.

    The pair were spotted in a feline face off outside their homes on Friday: 

    As well as avoiding each other:

    Larry has also been vocal on his unofficial Twitter account:

    According to the Telegraph, Larry has also been seen with his haunches raised around Palmerston.

    The pair got into a number of scraps last year, with Larry even requiring veterinary treatment after one particularly nasty spat.

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    Larry and Palmerston scrap last year

    Come on gents, there’s already enough in-fighting going on indoors.

    Conversations