    19/02/2017 19:20 GMT

    Fearne Cotton's Retro Beauty Prep Ahead Of Pam Hogg's Fashion Show, Captured In Beautiful Photos

    Those lashes, though.

    Fearne Cotton underwent quite a transformation when she took to the runway for her friend designer Pam Hogg during London Fashion Week.

    Cotton revealed on Instagram that she found her 10 minutes of catwalk fame on Sunday 19 February, thrilling but terrifying, and she shared a photo showing the contrast between her look before and after Hogg’s glam squad got to work on her.

    The vast contrast in my day today

    A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on

    Beautiful behind-the-scenes photos from the show reveal the hard work the beauty team put into the models’ prep and the resulting stunning vintage looks.

    Tristan Fewings via Getty Images
    Tristan Fewings via Getty Images
    Tristan Fewings via Getty Images
    Tristan Fewings via Getty Images
    Tristan Fewings via Getty Images
    Tristan Fewings via Getty Images
    Ian Gavan via Getty Images
    Ian Gavan via Getty Images
    Ian Gavan via Getty Images
    Ian Gavan via Getty Images
    Ian Gavan via Getty Images
    Ian Gavan via Getty Images
    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Scroll through the gallery below to see the finished looks in Pam Hogg’s fashion show and all the celebs on the FROW:

    Pam Hogg Show February 2017

