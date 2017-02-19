Fearne Cotton underwent quite a transformation when she took to the runway for her friend designer Pam Hogg during London Fashion Week.
Cotton revealed on Instagram that she found her 10 minutes of catwalk fame on Sunday 19 February, thrilling but terrifying, and she shared a photo showing the contrast between her look before and after Hogg’s glam squad got to work on her.
Beautiful behind-the-scenes photos from the show reveal the hard work the beauty team put into the models’ prep and the resulting stunning vintage looks.
Scroll through the gallery below to see the finished looks in Pam Hogg’s fashion show and all the celebs on the FROW: