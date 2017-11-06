Lord Ashcroft went on a bizarre tour of the Tory party conference chanting “dear, dear, dear” before hiding in the toilets in an attempt to dodge a reporter’s questions about his alleged tax avoidance.

The Conservatives’ biggest donor is accused of avoiding millions of pounds in tax by putting his money in an off-shore tax haven.

The allegations come as part of the so-called Paradise Papers, based on leaked files from Bermuda.

According to the BBC, the documents suggest Ashcroft - who has pumped millions of pounds into the Tory party - ignored rules around the management of his offshore investments, making decisions without consulting trust officials.

But when challenged about the accusations by BBC Panorama’s Richard Bilton at the Conservative Party conference in October, the former Tory treasurer fled, repeating “dear, dear, dear” as he headed for the toilets.