A paramedic was assaulted while attending a call after a member of the public became irate about where their ambulance was parked. Tasha Starkey, who works for West Midlands Ambulance Service, was attending to a woman with chest pains in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham on Friday when she was verbally abused and her colleague was physically assaulted.

Mission get to work complete! I am freeeeeezing! Finally got a cup of tea and ready to start my shift! #nhsworker pic.twitter.com/3MhQGokadE — Tasha Starkey (@WMASTStarkey) March 2, 2018

She explained in a tweet: “Unfortunately myself and my crewmate were threatened, verbally abused... my crewmate was assaulted. “The reason you may ask? Because we had parked parallel to their car (NOT blocking the road.”

Well! We haven’t had a good morning 😩 unfortunately myself and my crewmate were threatened, verbally abused... my crewmate was assaulted. The reason you may ask? Because we had parked parallel to their car (NOT blocking the road. Thank you EOC and @ResponseWMP2 💚💙 — Tasha Starkey (@WMASTStarkey) March 2, 2018

West Midlands Police confirmed that a man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and a pubic order offence. He was questioned and later released with a caution. Starkey tweeted that she was “extremely upset, disappointed and let down” by the result.

Unfortunately received news last night that the patient that was physically& verbally aggressive and extremely threatening to us that he’s just received a caution. Extremely upset, disappointed and let down by this outcome. @OFFICIALWMAS — Tasha Starkey (@WMASTStarkey) March 3, 2018

A statement from West Midlands Police said: “Paramedics were called at 11.10am to an address in Stratford Road, Sparkhill, to reports of a woman in her 60s suffering chest pains. “Police were called after one of the paramedics was assaulted by a man – it’s understood they were hit on the arm – and also verbally abused. “A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and a public order offence; he was questioned and later released having been cautioned.” The incident did, however, prompt, a wave of support and many tweeted their thanks to Starkey and the emergency services more broadly.

@WMASTStarkey I hope you and your colleague are ok....this behaviour needs to stop, do people not realise that one day they may actually need your help....seriously what is wrong with some people - they need to give their heads a really good shake!! — PCSO Michelle Owens (@WYP_MOwens) March 2, 2018

Oh my life I’m so sorry you have to go through this! Please know that 99% of the population think you’re heroes! ❤️👍 — sascha Landucci (@SaschaLanducci) March 2, 2018

This is absolutely disgusting!! I had to call an ambulance yesterday after a nasty fall and the crew who attended where fantastic! Can’t even imagine displaying this kind of behaviour towards people going above and beyond to help!! — Rachael Holloway (@rachyh78) March 2, 2018

Just sending you virtual support - nobody should be abused /assaulted whilst doing their job and especially when that job is as important as the one that you do. Just know that you are very much appreciated by 99% of us. — cozza (@corinnebailey) March 3, 2018

There has been a wave of appreciation for the emergency services for their work during the recent extreme weather which has swept the UK. Stories of workers walking miles in the snow to work and working extra and extended shifts prompted the hashtag #thankyouNHS to trend in the week. Starkey herself had tweeted earlier in the day that she had to make a two hour walk to work in the snow because her car was struggling in the snow.

If you like myself and other NHS workers are walking today, please stay safe, remain visible and wrap up well! #beastfromtheeast pic.twitter.com/TRDnhchCWy — Tasha Starkey (@WMASTStarkey) March 2, 2018