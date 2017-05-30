Parents have criticised Burger King for focusing on a child’s gender when choosing which toys to hand out with their kids’ meals.

The fast food chain reportedly asks parents when ordering a kids’ meal if it’s for a boy or a girl, giving a Hot Wheels-themed meal box for boys and a Barbie-themed box for girls.

One infuriated mum, Zoe Fairs, tweeted Burger King UK on 27 May, writing: “@BurgerKingUK stop asking if it’s for a boy or girl and start asking if they want a car or doll? @LetToysBeToys.”