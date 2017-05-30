Parents have criticised Burger King for focusing on a child’s gender when choosing which toys to hand out with their kids’ meals.
The fast food chain reportedly asks parents when ordering a kids’ meal if it’s for a boy or a girl, giving a Hot Wheels-themed meal box for boys and a Barbie-themed box for girls.
One infuriated mum, Zoe Fairs, tweeted Burger King UK on 27 May, writing: “@BurgerKingUK stop asking if it’s for a boy or girl and start asking if they want a car or doll? @LetToysBeToys.”
And it didn’t take long for other parents to wade in on the debate, agreeing with the mum.
Burger King UK replied to Fairs original tweet, apologising and asking her to send an email to their customer service team.
HuffPost UK has reached out to Burger King UK for comment and will update this piece upon their response.