With the soaring temperatures in the UK, it can be hard to find ways to keep cool.

And parents have the additional worry of making sure their kids are hydrated and safe in the sun, too.

A dad from Swadlincote, Derbyshire, decided to keep his children off school when temperatures reached higher than 30 degrees earlier this week.

Adam Lamberton, whose two children, George and Tom, attend Pingle Academy, said he didn’t want his kids to be in school in the high temperatures.

“I know it won’t be any cooler [at home] than it is in school, but at least if they are here, I can make sure they are drinking plenty of water, staying safe,” he told the Burton Mail.

“I know they won’t wear sun cream or their hats if I’m not here to tell them, so at least they are safe if they’re with me.”