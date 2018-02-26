More than half of British parents would support the development of ‘traffic exclusion zones’ around schools, to help tackle the problem of air pollution a YouGov poll has found. Cars would be diverted away from these zones during peak times of the day.

The survey, carried out for environmental law organisation ClientEarth, also found that 63% of parents supported a ban on building any new schools in highly polluted areas.

The majority of parents (70%) supported the idea of the government alerting schools on high pollution days, as well as giving guidance on the best ways to protect their children.