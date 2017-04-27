Paris Hilton has clarified reports that she was a supporter of President Donald Trump in last year’s US election.
The heiress and ‘Simple Life’ star hit headlines last year when she gave an interview on Australian TV, during which multiple sources reported she was asked whether or not she voted for the then-President incumbent.
It was said she told the hosts: “I’ve known him since I’m a little girl. So yes.”
However, in a fresh interview with ES Magazine, she appears to backtrack over this slightly, claiming that’s not quite how things transpired.
Addressing the reports around her backing the controversial Republican leader, she said: “I never said that I voted for him. I was asked if I liked him. I’ve known him since I was a little girl. But I never said I would vote for him.”
In fact, Paris later appeared to suggest she didn’t actually vote for anyone, telling ES: “I was in Mexico at the time and travelling.”
Well... OK then.
During the same interview, Paris discusses childhood friend Ivanka Trump, who she claims she hasn’t seen in “years” and says “is like, the New York scene”.
While many big names in the entertainment industry came out in support of Hillary Clinton during the US election last year, including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus, Trump wasn’t without his celebrity supporters either.
Former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Stephen Baldwin, controversial ‘Clueless’ star Stacey Dash and Kiss frontman Gene Simmons all spoke favourably of Trump in the lead-up to the vote, arguably his most high-profile celebrity endorsement came from Caitlyn Jenner.
Read Paris’s full interview in the new issue of ES Magazine, out now.