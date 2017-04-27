Paris Hilton has clarified reports that she was a supporter of President Donald Trump in last year’s US election.

The heiress and ‘Simple Life’ star hit headlines last year when she gave an interview on Australian TV, during which multiple sources reported she was asked whether or not she voted for the then-President incumbent.

It was said she told the hosts: “I’ve known him since I’m a little girl. So yes.”

However, in a fresh interview with ES Magazine, she appears to backtrack over this slightly, claiming that’s not quite how things transpired.