    26/09/2017 11:31 BST

    Paris Jackson Proves You Can Totally Wear Black To A Wedding

    #SiblingGoals

    Paris Jackson is not afraid to break the mould, whether that be with the way she decorates her body, her opinions on politics, or her personal style

    So it’s not surprising the 19-year-old wore a black dress to her cousin Siggy Jackson’s wedding

    Attending the family event with her brother Prince, Jackson looked serene as she stood holding a bouquet of black, white and red flowers. 

    Prince Jackson captioned the picture: “It was an honor to be a part of @officialsiggyjackson wedding with my sis @parisjackson.”

    From the co-ordinated way the siblings were dressed, as well as the matching bouquets, it’s likely they were part of the wedding party. 

    Black dresses at weddings may once have been taboo, but they are increasingly trending.

    So, if you’re looking for inspiration for how to rock a black dress to a wedding as a guest or bridesmaid, scroll on. 

    • H&M
      HM
      Long Satin Dress, H&M: £49.99.
    • ASOS Curve
      Asos
      Premium Lace Insert Midi Dress, ASOS: £55.00.
    • ASOS
      Asos
      Jarlo Tall Allover Cutwork Lace High Low Maxi Dress, ASOS: £120.
    • Zara
      ZARA
      Sequinned Tulle Dress, Zara: 29.99.
    • Zara
      ZARA
      Long Printed Dress, Zara: £39.99.
