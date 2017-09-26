Paris Jackson is not afraid to break the mould, whether that be with the way she decorates her body, her opinions on politics, or her personal style.
So it’s not surprising the 19-year-old wore a black dress to her cousin Siggy Jackson’s wedding.
Attending the family event with her brother Prince, Jackson looked serene as she stood holding a bouquet of black, white and red flowers.
Prince Jackson captioned the picture: “It was an honor to be a part of @officialsiggyjackson wedding with my sis @parisjackson.”
From the co-ordinated way the siblings were dressed, as well as the matching bouquets, it’s likely they were part of the wedding party.
Black dresses at weddings may once have been taboo, but they are increasingly trending.
So, if you’re looking for inspiration for how to rock a black dress to a wedding as a guest or bridesmaid, scroll on.
-
H&MHM
-
ASOS CurveAsos
-
ASOSAsos
-
ZaraZARA
-
ZaraZARA