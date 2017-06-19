Paris Jackson has said she is “so very grateful” for the way Vogue handled her first cover shoot.
The daughter of the late Michael Jackson stars on the July cover of the Australian edition of the fashion bible, wearing a Prada outfit that combines two of this summer’s hottest trends: embroidery and a crop top.
Sharing the cover shot on Instagram she wrote:
“One of the first interviews where my words haven’t been twisted, and they get all the info straight from the source. So thankful.”
Jackson’s post has been taken by many to be a thinly veiled critique of her last magazine cover interview for Harper’s Bazaar, which focused on her relationship with her father.
When she shared that magazine cover she digitally edited it to delete the cover line: “I was perfect in my dad’s eyes”.
The Vogue cover shoot comes just six months after Jackson made her modelling debut, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower for Chanel.
She also shared more images that can be found inside Australian Vogue’s July issue.