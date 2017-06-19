Paris Jackson has said she is “so very grateful” for the way Vogue handled her first cover shoot.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson stars on the July cover of the Australian edition of the fashion bible, wearing a Prada outfit that combines two of this summer’s hottest trends: embroidery and a crop top.

Sharing the cover shot on Instagram she wrote:

“One of the first interviews where my words haven’t been twisted, and they get all the info straight from the source. So thankful.”