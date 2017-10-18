Parsons Green Stabbing: 16-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murder

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder of Omid Saidy after he was stabbed to death in a west London street after asking a drug dealer to move on.

Saidy, 20, was killed outside Parsons Green Tube station, where 30 people were injured in a terror attack last month. The 16-year-old will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Scotland Yard said the victim confronted a drug dealer and another male who was with him, before chasing the pair.

But he was was fatally stabbed when he caught up to them and Saidy, from Fulham, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.30pm on Monday.