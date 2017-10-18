Parsons Green Stabbing: 16-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murder

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder of Omid Saidy after he was stabbed to death in a west London street after asking a drug dealer to move on.
Saidy, 20, was killed outside Parsons Green Tube station, where 30 people were injured in a terror attack last month. The 16-year-old will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Scotland Yard said the victim confronted a drug dealer and another male who was with him, before chasing the pair.
But he was was fatally stabbed when he caught up to them and Saidy, from Fulham, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.30pm on Monday.
Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh said: “We continue to piece together a picture of how the sequence of events leading to and immediately following the murder took place.
“It is imperative that we speak to anyone who was in the area of Parsons Green station between 7pm and 8pm who may have witnessed the murder or the actions of the suspects immediately following the incident.
“In addition, I am keen to identify the black male who fled Parsons Green Lane immediately following the murder and am appealing for footage that members of the public may have recorded as events in the area took place.
“Although we have charged a male with Omid’s murder, this is still a live and ongoing investigation.
“A young man has tragically lost his life for simply asking a drug dealer to move on. I urge anyone who can assist our investigation to come forward without delay.”
A second suspect, described as a black male dressed in dark clothing, fled down Harbled Road in the direction of Fulham Court.
An 18-year-old man, a friend of the deceased who came to his aid and was also stabbed, has been arrested on suspicion of affray but remains in hospital. His injuries are deemed serious but not life threatening.
Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in Forest Gate in east London on Sunday afternoon.
Police said a postmortem found the victim, who has not been formally identified, died from a stab wound to the heart.
The 16-year-old is due to appear at Barkingside youth court on Wednesday.