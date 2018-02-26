Pasta And Tomato Sauce Worst Hit As Costs Of Staple Foods Rise

If you’ve noticed your bank balance looking worse for wear in 2018, it could be because the cost of some staple foods has risen by almost 20% in a year.

According to price comparison site mySupermarket, the price of tinned tomatoes, puree and passatta was worst hit, increasing by 18% on average from January 2017 to January 2018, meaning you’re now spending around 30p more per product than you were previously.

The researchers said this price increase may have been caused by the weather-induced salad and vegetable shortage last year, in which tomatoes in particular were in short supply due to poor crop harvests.

The price of pasta and noodles also rose by 14% between 2017 and 2018, around 17p per packet, meaning if you’re a fan of spaghetti Bolognese, the dish will cost you around 47p extra to make this year than last.