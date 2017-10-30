Donald Trump’s former campaign manager has been indicted on 12 counts including conspiracy against the US and conspiracy to launder money as part of the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential election. Paul Manafort along with his former business associate, Rick Gates, are the first to be charged in Special Counsel, Robert Mueller’s probe, and were told to surrender themselves to federal authorities on Monday morning.

Brooks Kraft via Getty Images Donald Trump (L), Paul Manafort (C) and Ivanka Trump (R) at the Republican Convention in July of last year.

“The indictment contains 12 counts: conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts,” the counsel said in a statement. FARA is an acronym for Foreign Agents Registration Act.

That’s a bit more than just tax fraud. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 30, 2017

Manafort, 68, was photographed leaving his home accompanied by his lawyer on Monday morning and is reported to have turned himself in at the FBI’s Washington field office.

Manafort served the Trump campaign from June to August of 2016 before resigning amid reports he may have received millions in illegal payments from a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine. Mueller has been investigating Manafort’s financial and real estate dealings and his prior work for that political group, the Party of Regions, which backed former Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovich. Investigators also examined potential money laundering by Manafort and other possible financial crimes, sources have told Reuters. Gates was a long-time business partner of Manafort and has ties to many of the same Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs. He also served as deputy to Manafort during his brief tenure as Trump’s campaign chairman.

When Trump tries to say neither were very involved, remember that Manafort was still calling the WH this spring and Gates stayed w/campaign. https://t.co/DTl9HXQRkS — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) October 30, 2017

Gates has been charged with being an unregistered agent of a foreign principal, making false and misleading statements and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts. Last month it was revealed the FBI had searched the home of Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman as part of the investigation. The Washington Post reported that “documents and other materials were seized” during the raid on July 26. One day before, Manafort had met with Senate Intelligence Committee investigators to discuss a meeting between a Russian lawyer and members of Trump’s campaign team that took place during the 2016 presidential election.

Jeffrey Toobin: If anybody thinks the Mueller investigation is going to be wrapping up, this decision guarantees it will go well into 2018 pic.twitter.com/iCftwFzBA6 — CNN (@CNN) October 28, 2017

Manafort “answered their questions fully,” their spokesman said. On June 27, Manafort retroactively registered as a foreign agent thanks to $17.1 million his firm was paid from 2012 to 2014 for lobbying work he did on behalf of a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine. The President has denied allegations that his campaign colluded with Russians and condemned investigations into the matter as a witch hunt. The news that the first charges had been filed in the investigation broke on Friday night and Trump appears to have been attempting to deflect from developments over the weekend.

All of this "Russia" talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

...the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

..."collusion," which doesn't exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R's... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

...are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

Trump has often tweeted about the Russia probe, repeatedly calling it a “witch hunt”.

This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

Trump does not have the power to pardon Manafort as they are state crimes. Mueller’s team is reportedly also looking into a dossier containing explosive, unverified allegations regarding Trump and his associates, compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele for the research firm Fusion GPS. US intelligence agencies concluded in January that Russia interfered in the election to try to help Trump defeat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton through a campaign of hacking and releasing embarrassing emails, and disseminating propaganda via social media to discredit her campaign. Mueller is investigating whether Trump campaign officials colluded with those Russian efforts. He is also examining other possible crimes, including obstruction of justice, money-laundering and tax evasion. Trump fired FBI director James Comey, who was leading the agency’s investigation into Russian interference in the election, in May. The Kremlin has denied the allegations. Fox News, a staunch defender of Trump, appeared to be slow to report the latest developments.

Fox News right now pic.twitter.com/DK8KyDpoW5 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 30, 2017

Fox News right now: pic.twitter.com/1BBEFSW48U — Rodolfo Rosini ☕️✨ (@rodolfor) October 30, 2017