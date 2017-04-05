Paul Weller, who found fame in mod revival band ‘The Jam’, has revealed his wife Hannah Andrews is pregnant with their third child together.

The 58-year-old musician is already dad to five-year-old twins Bowie and John Paul with Andrews.

He is also dad to Jesamine, 17, and Stevie Mac, 12, with his former partner Samantha Stock; Leah, 25, and son Nathanial, 28, with first wife Dee C Lee and Dylan, 21, from a short relationship.

The couple confirmed the news on Weller’s website with a statement that read: “Paul and Hannah are delighted to confirm the wonderful news that they are expecting their third child together.”