The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over The Newly Discovered 'Peanut Worm'

Ever wondered how much you have grown up since school days spent drawing phallic objects on your friend’s homework? Then feast your eyes upon this deep-sea ‘peanut worm’.

What can we say? Our scientists went deep...check out the peanut worm and other discoveries here: https://t.co/RPUN2YZGKb #abysslife pic.twitter.com/60UpwpWzhN

A team of Australian researchers from the Museums Victoria, have just come back from a month-long expedition on board research vessel ‘The Investigator’ with a somewhat interesting catch.

Last month they revealed they had caught a faceless fish that hadn’t been seen by humans since the nineteenth century, and that seemed pretty cool.

But the faceless fish has been put in the shade by the latest find, located a huge 4,000 metres below the waves, the peculiar sea creature has been named the ‘peanut worm’.

But we think the deep-sea dweller bears a more striking resemblance to a slightly different object. And we’re not the only ones.