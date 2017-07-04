Penis Contouring Has Arrived, As Jeffree Star Admits He Does It

The makeup artist revealed that he has contoured below the belt; that’s right, in news we never thought we’d write: Star has been sculpting his penis.

We may sometimes struggle to find time to contour our faces, but apparently the makeup stars of the world are moving in a contouring league of their own, as revealed by an interesting admission from Jeffree Star .

The 31-year-old Californian paired up with fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson for a makeup tutorial with a difference.

Star said: “Today I invited the amazing Shane Dawson over to my house to get glam and play in my beauty room.

“I’ve been dying to know how much makeup his face could take and see if he could handle a full face of makeup.

“Shane had me laughing on the ground and we had so much fun. Hope you all enjoy the debauchery.”

Halfway through the video, which has been watched nearly 3.5 million times within four days for being posted, Dawson asks if Star has ever put makeup on his manhood “like, to be funny”.

Star replies: “Yeah I contour my shaft a lot.”