Penny Mordaunt Says Voters Want Theresa May To Put 'Meat On The Bones' Of Her Brexit Plan

International Development secretary Penny Mordaunt says voters want 'vision' from Theresa May on Brexit.

Voters want to see Theresa May show “vision” and put “some meat on the bones” of her Brexit plans, a cabinet minister has said. The government will bid to regain the initiative with a series of top level speeches by the prime minister and senior cabinet colleagues in the coming weeks. May is set to make two key note addresses and arch Brexiteers, Boris Johnson, David Davis and Liam Fox will also set out their agendas. However Chancellor Philip Hammond is not slated to take part leading to accusations he has been silenced by Downing Street. It comes as one senior Tory MP told May to “go down fighting” rather than cave to pressure from so-called hard Brexiteers including Jacob Rees-Mogg.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Theresa May is due to make big interventions in the Brexit debate.

International Development secretary Penny Mordaunt, who campaigned for Brexit, denied on Sunday morning the Conservative Party was not being ripped apart by divisions over Brexit “No one thought it was going to be a walk in the park,” she told the Andrew Marr programme. “The parliamentary party and the cabinet are behind the prime minister. We are tying to get the best deal possible for the UK.” She added: “What the public want, is they want the vision and they want some meat on the bones, and this what they are going to get.” Asked if she was still “chipper” about Brexit given its difficulties, Mordaunt said: “I am.” David Gauke meanwhile has rejected accusations that Hammond had been gagged. “The chancellor has hardly been silent on this matter,” the justice secretary secretary told ITV’s Peston on Sunday. “He’s not part of the set of speeches that have been outlined today, but that doesn’t mean the chancellor is not expressing his views both internally in the cabinet conversations but also externally. He is setting out his views. “I don’t think there’s anything in this, that there is any kind of plot to gag a particular faction of ministers. I don’t think that’s a fair characterisation at all.”

