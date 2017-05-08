People Share The One Thing They Wish Others Knew About Their Disability Or Illness

From opening up about the truly debilitating nature of mental illness to detailing the fluctuating nature of cystic fibrosis and its effects on quality of life, here’s what they had to say...

In a Reddit thread entitled ‘ What do you wish others would know about your disability? ’, people shared the misconceptions others often have about them, as well as hard truths detailing the struggles they typically face.

On Cystic Fibrosis...

“Cystic fibrosis affects my entire body. My lungs often make everything hurt, and yeah I’m gross with a lot of mucus. I have weeks where my inhaler and treatments and oxygen is not enough to go outside, and I have weeks where I could be a star athlete. I can pass as normal, but I’m constantly exhausted and I’m really trying. Also please stop touching me or slapping my back when I cough.”

- madisskin

On Hearing Difficulties...

“I have a disorder where my hearing is okay (bit low but eh) but my brain can’t process the complex sounds properly all the time. So I cannot understand what people are saying sometimes. Which doesn’t mean scream at me because I misheard your order, it means repeat it once, or let me read your lips. It isn’t worth the agro.”

- artychique

“I’m hard of hearing and people sometimes worry about me - ‘Can you do this? Can you hear that?’ - and while it’s nice to know that they are thinking about me, I want them to just treat me like anyone else. If I need you to do something for me or an accommodation for an activity don’t worry, I’ll let you know.”

- scienceislice

On Chronic Fatigue...

“Chronic fatigue syndrome is so much more than just tiredness. I’ll have days where I’m relatively energetic, but I’m still totally incapacitated by brain fog, muscle pain, and/or flu-like symptoms.”

- intet42

On Anxiety...

“Generalised anxiety disorder is not just being cute and shy. It’s crying alone in your room at night because you were too scared to ask your teacher for help, because you didn’t want them to think you were an idiot, and then thinking you’ll fail the test. It’s avoiding buying literally anything unless you can get it online or go to self check out, because the mere thought of interacting with a cashier frightens the piss out of you. It’s rocking back and forth in a panic attack because your SO (significant other) hasn’t messaged you in an hour, so something bad had to have happened and they’re either dead or they don’t love you anymore. It’s never telling anyone what you want, or even what you need, because you refuse to be a burden, because you don’t matter that much, because it’s never ‘that big of a deal’ and you can live without it. It’s in your head twenty four fucking seven, a little voice telling you all the ‘what if’s’ and all the worst case scenarios and never leaving you the hell alone. It’s fucking hell on earth and it has ruined my life.”

- krecneps

On Invisible Illness...

“Just because you can’t see it, or because I’m fine sometimes, doesn’t mean it isn’t real. Trust me, I’m not doing this for shits and giggles. Also, that the diagnosis process for an invisible illness can be long and hellish...If you know someone who’s trying to get a diagnosis: support them. Help them do research on possible specialists and/or causes, be there when they need to vent and/or cry after yet another six-month waiting list or fruitless appointment, and let them know they’re not crazy. Every bit of support makes a world of difference.”

- _ser_kay_