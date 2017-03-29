Parents are being warned about spoof ‘Peppa Pig’ videos on YouTube with storylines of horror and death.

A BBC investigation called ‘Is your child watching fake cartoons?’, found that many YouTube clips of the famous pig can turn dark with distressing storylines.

Some YouTube channels are hosting fake versions of these popular shows and “horror parodies” that may not be picked up by parents initially.

Parent and journalist Laura June noticed this when her three-year-old was watching it.

“Peppa does a lot of screaming and crying and and it’s just way, way off what a three-year-old should watch,” June wrote on The Outline.