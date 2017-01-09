Peter Andre has been busy getting ready for his youngest daughter’s ‘Winnie The Pooh’ themed birthday party.

The 43-year-old dad, whose daughter Amelia turns three today [9 January], shared snaps of himself dressed up in the bear costume.

Not only that, but there were ‘Winnie The Pooh’ coloured balloons and birthday banners to complete the look.

A photo posted by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:32pm PST

”I think I’m gonna have a very happy three-year-old, she has no idea,” Andre wrote on the caption of himself wearing the bear head.

“I’m gonna be super popular tomorrow haha.”

A photo posted by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

Many fans were shocked that Andre’s daughter had grown up so quickly.

“No way is she three already?” one person wrote. “Wow doesn’t time fly.”

Another commented: “Where did those years go?! Cannot believe Amelia is three, she’s grown up so fast.”

Andre is also dad to Theodore, two months, with his wife Emily MacDonagh and Princess, nine, and Junior, 11, with his former partner Katie Price.

A photo posted by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Sep 30, 2016 at 2:11am PDT

A photo posted by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Jul 4, 2016 at 2:36pm PDT

Also on HuffPost Pregnant Celebrities 2017 Pregnant Celebrities 2017 1 of 16 Kieron Richardson and Carl Hyland The couple announced in December 2016 they are expecting twins via surrogate. Share this slide: David M. Benett via Getty Images