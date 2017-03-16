Peter Andre has said his wife Emily Andrea really is a “super mum”.

The 44-year-old, who is dad to four-month-old Theo and two-year-old Amelia with Andrea, and Princess, nine, and Junior, 11, with his ex-wife Katie Price, was reflecting on his wife’s parenting abilities ahead of Mother’s Day.

“I know where she got that from,” he said. “Her lovely mother who is also another super mum.

“Emily is so natural as a mother and so caring and really instills the same values that I’ve been brought up to share.”

Andrea isn’t the only mum who Andre is preparing to make feel special in the lead up to Mother’s Day, as he is launching a new segment on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ called ‘Mum’s Wildest Dreams’, which will see him travelling across the country to meet and surprise mums who “deserve a treat”.