Peter Capaldi has offered some reassurance to ‘Doctor Who’ fans, amid ongoing rumours about who will replace him as the Time Lord. He announced earlier this year that he’d be stepping down from the role of the Doctor after four years, with speculation already mounting about who’ll succeed him at the helm of the show. Addressing the various rumours, Peter has attempted to quell fans’ worries, insisting that producers know what they’re doing.

Dave Kotinsky via Getty Images Peter Capaldi

Speaking at a screening on Tuesday (4 April), he said (via BBC News): “I’m sure whoever that person is will be wonderful. “Doctor Who is a wonderful part, and they are going to make - if they haven’t already done so - a wonderful choice, whether that’s a man or a woman.” That’s nice, Peter. Just one thing… erm… Doctor Who isn’t the character’s name it’s the name of the show. But… yeah, don’t worry.

BBC 'Doctor Who' returns later this month

He continued: “It’s an incredible thing to wake up in the morning and go ‘Oh, I’m still Doctor Who!’ and go and blow up some monsters - and that’s how you spend your day.” Hmmm... yeah, Peter? Not the name of the character, it’s the name of the show. But… yeah, carry on. “When you walk around, people don’t see Peter anymore - it’s Doctor Who they see - and he gets many more smiles than I do. It’ll be sad to say goodbye to him.” Alright then. While many have pondered whether next series will finally see the introduction of a female Doctor, it was recently suggested that bosses are considering a younger man for the role, more in keeping with David Tennant’s time in the Tardis.