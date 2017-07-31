The departing Time Lord has admitted he would love to play Cyril ‘Blakey’ Blake in a reboot of classic sitcom, ‘On The Buses’.

He may have already played one of TV’s iconic roles, but Peter Capaldi is already eyeing up another for his first post- ‘Doctor Who’ gig.

Peter, whose last episode as The Doctor airs at Christmas, revealed he is hoping to get the show’s outgoing boss Steven Moffat to bring back the comedy series, now that he is leaving ‘Doctor Who’ too.

Speaking to The Sun, the Scottish actor said: “I want them to do ‘On The Buses’ again. I’m trying to encourage them to do it.

“I have got a Blakey in me.”

Steven admitted interest in the project, adding: “We are working our way through the classics, so it is bound to come up.”

The role of Blakey was made famous by actor Stephen Lewis in the original ITV sitcom, which ran from 1969 to 1973.