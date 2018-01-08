His comments on Sunday night come in response to a tweet posted last week in which he called Brexit a “massive mistake”.

The 77-year-old, who is famous for his lapdancing clubs, said there were “so many untruths on both sides” of the referendum debate.

Nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow has sparked a debate on social media after saying the Brexit referendum was a “sham” as he called for another national vote on Britain’s membership of the EU.

Last week Stringfellow said in a tweet: “This is not going to go down well BUT I now genuinely believe that Tony Blair is the man of the moment and before it’s too late we should have another referendum! I believe it will be true democracy at work and no I haven’t forgotten Iraq! But Brexit is a massive mistake!”

Blair has been highly critical of Brexit, calling it a “Tory psychodrama” that leaves the country with “no time to deal with the problems of inequality”.

During an interview with The Guardian, the former prime minister said it was “not the answer” to the country’s problems and said it had a “distractive impact” that prevented politicians focussing on burning issues.

Stringfellow’s defence of Blair and calls for a second referendum sparked a backlash, with some people accusing the Sheffield-born entrepreneur of wanting to repeat the referendum until he gets the result he wants.

Stringfellow responded to some of his critics on social media directly.