Pharrell Williams’ wife Helen Lasichanh has given birth to triplets.

The couple welcomed their three arrivals earlier in January 2017, the 43-year-old singer’s rep confirmed to Vanity Fair.

The names and genders of the triplets have not been revealed, but the family are said to be “happy and healthy” following the birth.

Williams and Lasichanh, who have been married since 2013, are already parents to eight-year-old Rocket.