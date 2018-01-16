Romantic PhD Student Hides Surprise Marriage Proposal In Academic Paper

When you’re dedicated to your work it can become all consuming and test the patience of your loved ones, to say the least.

So a PhD student decided to thank his partner for supporting him throughout years of research, by proposing via his final paper.

Rui Long, from the school of Energy and Power Engineering at Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China, hid the sweet marriage proposal in the acknowledgements section of his paper.

“Rui Long wants to thank, in particular, the patience, care and support from Panpan Mao over the passed years. Will you marry me?” he wrote.

The paper was published online at the start of January, but recently gained public attention after Dr Jess Wade posted a screenshot of it on Twitter.