Phil Neville Deletes Twitter Account After Old Sexist Posts Emerge

David Blunsden via Getty Images Phil Neville wrote in 2012: "When I said morning men I thought the women would of been busy preparing breakfast/getting kids ready/making the beds'.

Just an hour after being appointed head coach of the England women’s football team, Phil Neville deleted his Twitter account as old sexist tweets were shared widely on social media. The former Manchester United player was on Tuesday confirmed as the Lionesses new boss, taking over as the long-term successor to Mark Sampson, who was sacked by the FA last year for “inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour” towards some of his players.

Phil Neville has been appointed England women's head coach.



Find out more https://t.co/h3yQLLijKOpic.twitter.com/rkYHYdYEpo — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 23, 2018

The choice was already facing criticism given Neville’s lack of managerial experience and having no background in the women’s game. Neville, who has coached in England and Spain but has spent most of his post-playing career as a commentator, admitted his delight at the appointment to his 1.6 million Twitter followers. But he quickly added “see you all soon” and the account was gone.

Twitter

While there was no official explanation why the handle had disappeared, it came after one tweet in particular, from 2012, went viral in the aftermath of the news. It read: “When I said morning men I thought the women would of [sic] been busy preparing breakfast/getting kids ready/making the beds-sorry morning women!”

Twitter

Other questionable comments, particularly given his new role, were seized upon. This was a reply to his sister, Tracey Neville, the England netball coach.

Twitter

And another about which sex has pre-eminence on Saturday.

Twitter

Twitter users were pretty sure it spelled bad news.

Phil Neville is about to outdo Big Sam for quickest sacking 😂🤦🏻‍♂️ #Lionessespic.twitter.com/XgFZosZ1v4 — James Hilton (@Hilton1991) January 23, 2018

Phil Neville deleted his Twitter account within an hour of being named the England women's coach because he made so many sexist tweets. Good start to his tenure. pic.twitter.com/X31XUK0NK6 — Ryan Rosenblatt (@RyanRosenblatt) January 23, 2018

Sam Allardyce: No one will ever have a shorter England tenure than me



Phil Neville: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/r6dP9gfcHW — Conor Sisk (@CSisk6) January 23, 2018

Phil Neville seeing his old tweets resurface. pic.twitter.com/LwscQEPhbm — Coral (@Coral) January 23, 2018