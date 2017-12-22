The Treasury has been forced to deny Philip Hammond’s controversial claim that more disabled people working could be a factor behind Britain’s low productivity rates.

The Chancellor has been criticised for not apologising for the claim, after an answer to a written question conceded there was no evidence for it.

Green MP Caroline Lucas asked Hammond, in a written question, to explain the evidence that linked the two.

MP Andrew Jones, the Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, wrote back: “There is no evidence of a relationship between aggregate productivity measures and an increase in workforce participation of people with disabilities.”