Philip Hammond Says UK 'Can't Have It's Cake And Eat It' In Brexit Talks

Philip Hammond has said the United Kingdom “can’t have our cake and eat it” in the Brexit negotiations, as Theresa May prepares to trigger Article 50 and take the country out of the EU.

The chancellor’s comment will be interpreted as a sly dig at Boris Johnson who said during the referendum campaign the UK could control immigration as well have full access to the single market.

The foreign secretary said at the time: “Our policy is having our cake and eating it”.