Last night (31 January) people around the world watched on as a rare lunar event took place before their very eyes - a Super Blue Blood Moon.

In the UK we were only treated to the ‘super’ and ‘blue’ parts of the celestial spectacle (the blood comes from the occurrence of a lunar eclipse which was not visible in Western Europe).

But don’t feel left out, we have collected the best pictures from around the world that show all three parts of the rare Super Blue Blood Moon, a phenomenon that was last visible to Earth in 1866.