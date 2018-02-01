All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    01/02/2018 11:10 GMT

    The Best Pictures From The Rare Super Blue Blood Moon

    Did you see it?

    Last night (31 January) people around the world watched on as a rare lunar event took place before their very eyes - a Super Blue Blood Moon.

    In the UK we were only treated to the ‘super’ and ‘blue’ parts of the celestial spectacle (the blood comes from the occurrence of a lunar eclipse which was not visible in Western Europe).

    But don’t feel left out, we have collected the best pictures from around the world that show all three parts of the rare Super Blue Blood Moon, a phenomenon that was last visible to Earth in 1866.

    • HEIKO JUNGE via Getty Images
      Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway. 
    • Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
      St. Paul's Cathedral, London, UK.
    • TED ALJIBE via Getty Images
      Mayon volcano, Philippines. 
    • Orlando Sentinel via Getty Images
      Orange County Courthouse, Orlando, USA.
    • Matt Cardy via Getty Images
      Downside Abbey, Stratton-on-the-Fosse, UK. 
    • KIM WON-JIN via Getty Images
      Ryugyong hotel, Pyongyang, North Korea. 
    • Barcroft Media via Getty Images
      Lhokseumawe, Indonesia.
    • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
      Turkey.
    • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
      Kutahya, Turkey.
    • Al Seib via Getty Images
      Los Angeles, USA.
    • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
      Edirne, Turkey.
    • JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images
      San Francisco, USA.
    • Gary Hershorn via Getty Images
      New York, USA.
    • Kent Nishimura via Getty Images
      Los Angeles, USA.
    • Bloomberg via Getty Images
      San Francisco, USA.
    • Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images
      California, USA.
    • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
      Van, Turkey.
    • SOPA Images via Getty Images
      Srinagar, India.
    • VCG via Getty Images
      Zhengzhou, China. 
    • Irfan Khan via Getty Images
      Whittier, Canada.
    • VCG via Getty Images
      Zhengzhou, China. 
    • VCG via Getty Images
      Zoucheng, China. 
    • Boston Globe via Getty Images
      Massachusetts, USA. 

    What is a Super Blue Blood Moon?

    A Super Blue Blood Moon is basically the coincidental collision of three separate lunar events at one point in the calendar. 

    A supermoon happens when the moon enters perigee - or passing through the closest point to Earth in its orbit - appearing 7% bigger and 14% brighter. This is the third time this has happened in 2018, says NASA.

    The blue part of the name originates from the fact it will be the second full moon of the month, commonly called a blue moon.

    And on the very same night as both those occurrences, there will also be a lunar eclipse, which causes the blood moon. As the sun is blocked out from view by the passing of the moon, it turns a deep red colour.

    This is because some sunlight skims through the atmosphere and gets slightly refracted or bent towards the moon.

    Together they all make the Super Blue Blood Moon.

    MORE:United KingdomNASAAstronomyWestern Europelunar eclipsesuper blue blood moon

    Conversations