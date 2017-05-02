Nick Clegg appeared completely exasperated this morning as Piers Morgan badgered him with questions over his previous role in government.

The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter tore into the former Lib Dem leader over his support for increasing tuition fees while part of the Coalition between 2010 and 2015.

“A lot of students in the country will look at you and think that was a pretty cynical move to promise to the end of tuition fees and then treble them,” Morgan said.

Watch the clip, below.