ITV Fox and Owel challenged Piers Morgan's views on gender identity

Fox, who was assigned female at birth, attempted to define what non-binary is to Piers, explaining it is “about gender identity versus gender expression”. “My gender identity is non-binary and my gender expression is more masculine, so I hope that clears it up a little bit,” they said. “I define as non-binary. That means that I identify as neither male or female fully.” Asked whether they feel like two genders, Owl - who was assigned male at birth - said: “No. I sort of denounce the idea of being a man or a woman. A non-binary is an identity on its own outside of this binary.” As Piers questioned whether the concept was “gobbledigook”, Fox insisted: “It’s not gobbledigook - you’ve got to respect what people want to be called.” “It’s about respect,” Owl added. Piers then asked whether he could identify as a black woman, to which Owl replied: “It doesn’t really change anything about my life how another person identifies, you can identify in any way you want and that’s up to you.” Fox added: “You can. That doesn’t take away from how we identify.” Owl continued: “The problem is this is a hypothetical intellectual discussion for you, but this is about our actual identity.” “This is our lives, this is every day, not just a four minute segment,” Fox insisted. Owl went on: “If you truly want to identify in that way, you can, but I know that you don’t. I respect anyone’s right to identify as they want.”

ITV Fox and Owl identify as non-binary

Asked how many people this affects, Fox said: “I just think non-binary issues aren’t going to go away so it’s either you get on board. “We don’t know, that’s the thing. What does non-binary look like? We’re here to kind of show you that actually gender expression and gender identity are two different things, and non-binary people aren’t just wearing paper bags.” Being flippant, Piers then asked if he could identify as an elephant, insisting: “What else can you say I’m not? If I identify now as anything… can I be anything I want? Can I be an elephant? Can I literally say I’m now an elephant and do I get afforded elephant rights? Can I go to London Zoo and demand to be put in an elephant compound because I have decided I’m an elephant?” Branding his argument “silly”, Fox highlighted some key statistics, explaining: “The real question should be why is it that 48% of trans youth are attempting suicide? I think we need to look into that because this is a real thing.” Owl added: “It’s not about erasing gender. Nobody’s saying that people cannot be men or women, we’re saying that people can also be non-binary and gender needs to expand.” Fox continued: “Please stop fear mongering as it doesn’t help. It’s not a fad.” Owl went on: “It’s not about being cool, it’s about an inner sense of self and an identity that you identify with.” Their argument won huge praise from viewers on Twitter:

In response to #GMB this morning. This applies to all! Respect to Fox and Owl for speaking up, we should all be free to express ourselves. pic.twitter.com/mB9MsHVGuN — Collette (@collypop) May 17, 2017

Fox and Owl are fantastic. Shame that they were completely disrespected on #goodmorningbritain — Charlotte Hood (@CharlotteLMHood) May 17, 2017

@theFoxFisher @GMB - You were both fab 💜💚❤️💛🌈 . "This book is for 3 year olds upwards, so it'll be good for you Piers" PERFECT! — laura bridgeman (@BridgemanLaura) May 17, 2017

Don't understand how anyone can be offended by how others identify themselves. It doesn't affect anyone else. Live & let live. [Fox and Owl] — Hughster (@hughster) May 17, 2017

@UglaStefania @theFoxFisher If you admired Davie Bowie for breaking down gender boundaries you should fully support people, like Fox and Owl, who identify as non binary — Paris Lees (@parislees) May 17, 2017

@madeulookcouk Fox and Owl. I like them, But whenever I speak with #piersmorgan I identify as the person who would liked to headbutt his nose into shards — malsimon❄ (@opheliasbrother) May 17, 2017

Honestly I'm so sorry that Fox and Owl had to put up with Piers Morgan being such a stupid bigot. They deserve so much better — thepictogirl (@thepictotweets) May 17, 2017

@piersmorgan @GMB Fox and Owl explained the issue so eloquently, shame you brought the level down to silly argument. Respect costs nothing — cheri (@cherisong) May 17, 2017

@piersmorgan @GMB Piers Morgan is an idiot. With no understanding of any situation other than his view. Why does he need guests? Well done Fox and Owl. — David Taylor (@Davidhypno) May 17, 2017

‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.