‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter and free speech champion Piers Morgan has blocked Denise Welch on Twitter, after she pointed out an apparent double-standard in his tweets about mental health.

Earlier this week, Piers responded to an interview in which Will Young opened up about having PTSD with the comment: “[He] does not have PTSD. He has WNTS - Whiny Needy Twerp Syndrome.”

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Piers Morgan

Suffice to say, Piers’ comments proved divisive on social media, to which he responded: “I think it’s [mentally ill] become a massively over-used term that damages focus for those with real issues.”

Will Young does not have PTSD.

He has WNTS - Whiny Needy Twerp Syndrome. https://t.co/to792xUSul — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 29, 2017

I think it's become a massively over-used term that damages focus for those with real issues. https://t.co/jNKSzvDXxV — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 29, 2017

Following this, he sent messages of support to professional golfer Tiger Woods, after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

When the news broke, Piers wrote: “I feel very sorry for this guy. A true legend of sport battling a lot of demons. Wish him well.”

Tiger's mugshot.

I feel very sorry for this guy.

A true legend of sport battling a lot of demons. Wish him well. pic.twitter.com/jF5JY1HuBD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 29, 2017

On Wednesday (31 May), actress and mental health advocate Denise pointed out the hypocrisy in Piers’ comments, highlighting it for him on Twitter.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images ﻿Denise Welch

She wrote: “So [Piers Morgan], you feel sorry for serial adulterer Tiger Woods who could have wiped out a family, but not for [Will Young] with depression?”

It seemed Piers was in no mood to debate the nuances of his various Twitter posts, though, as Denise revealed a couple of hours later:

So @piersmorgan, you feel sorry for serial adulterer Tiger Woods who could have wiped out a family, but not for @willyoung with depression? — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) May 31, 2017

Having not had a response to my tweets on @piersmorgans attitude to mental illness......this happened!! pic.twitter.com/w4WD12Xp2i — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) May 31, 2017

HuffPost UK contacted a representative for Piers for an official comment, but before they had a chance to reply, we received this tweet:

I blocked her because she's so annoying she was making me mentally ill. https://t.co/RHrHfLHCBR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 31, 2017

