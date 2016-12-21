9 Reasons Why Pigs In Blankets Should Be Worshipped For The Tiny Miracles They Are

They reign supreme on the Christmas buffet table, outshining the turkey and bread sauce by a mile.
But here are 9 (we could have come up with 99) reasons why pigs in blankets should be a year-round treat.
1. They are consistently delicious.
2. They combine our two favourite meats.
3. You can eat them as a snack or as part of a meal.
4. They are bitesize so you don’t feel guilty for eating ten in a row.
5. They are the perfect vehicle for cranberry sauce.
6. You can eat them hot or cold.
7. They are a party crowd pleaser (unlike cheese and pineapple sticks).
8. They are 100% protein (so you can basically eat them at the gym).
9. They make us wait all year because they know how to play hard to get.
