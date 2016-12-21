9 Reasons Why Pigs In Blankets Should Be Worshipped For The Tiny Miracles They Are

Sorry vegetarians.

21/12/2016 09:43
Sophie Gallagher Life Writer at The Huffington Post UK

They reign supreme on the Christmas buffet table, outshining the turkey and bread sauce by a mile.

But here are 9 (we could have come up with 99) reasons why pigs in blankets should be a year-round treat. 

1. They are consistently delicious.  

2. They combine our two favourite meats.

3. You can eat them as a snack or as part of a meal. 

4. They are bitesize so you don’t feel guilty for eating ten in a row.

5. They are the perfect vehicle for cranberry sauce. 

6. You can eat them hot or cold. 

7. They are a party crowd pleaser (unlike cheese and pineapple sticks). 

8. They are 100% protein (so you can basically eat them at the gym).

9. They make us wait all year because they know how to play hard to get. 

 

