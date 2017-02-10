Hundreds of whales have died after becoming stranded on a beach in New Zealand as volunteers try desperately to save the remaining animals.

More than 400 pilot whales became beached on Farewell Spit, at the top of the South Island, in what has become one of the worst whale strandings in the country’s history.

About 275 of the whales were already dead when they were discovered on Thursday.

It is not yet known what caused the animals to beach themselves.