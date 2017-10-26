All Sections
    Pink Expertly Schools Us In What To Do If You're 'Parent Shamed' After Husband Is Criticised For Video Of Son

    You do you. 🙌

    26/10/2017 11:48 BST

    Since she’s become a mum, Pink has received a slew of mum-shaming comments, and now that has extended to her husband being dad shamed.

    The mum-of-two, 38, has previously been criticised for cooking with her kids . Prior to that, she was shamed for posting a photo of her daughter riding a motorbike with her husband Carey Hart (an actual motorcross rider).

    Pink has attempted to drown out the haters, hitting back at the latter shaming by writing: “If any of you have more experience on a bike than my husband, then I will listen to your opinions on how he should take my daughter for a ride”.

    So does Pink let the comments make her question her parenting abilities?

    No, of course she does not - she and Hart carry on parenting their kids, their way. And that includes son Jameson having a “skate session”. 

    A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on

    Hart, posted a video of their 10-month-old sitting on a skateboard and being rolled towards the camera on Tuesday 24 October.

    And sure enough the parent-shamers were quick to jump on Hart, too.

    “He should be wearing a helmet, this is so dangerous,” one person wrote.

    Another commented: “Wow, that is unsafe. No helmet?”

    Others asked the haters to “pipe down”, with one writing: “He is rolling about a metre and has an adult on either side. Of course if he was about to wobble they would try and catch him. This is silly.”

    Another wrote: “Ha, ignore the haters - you guys are on hand if he looked like he was going to fall.”

    Lesson learned? Ignore the shamers - parent your way.

    Conversations