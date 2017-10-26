Since she’s become a mum, Pink has received a slew of mum-shaming comments, and now that has extended to her husband being dad shamed.

The mum-of-two, 38, has previously been criticised for cooking with her kids . Prior to that, she was shamed for posting a photo of her daughter riding a motorbike with her husband Carey Hart (an actual motorcross rider).

Pink has attempted to drown out the haters, hitting back at the latter shaming by writing: “If any of you have more experience on a bike than my husband, then I will listen to your opinions on how he should take my daughter for a ride”.

So does Pink let the comments make her question her parenting abilities?

No, of course she does not - she and Hart carry on parenting their kids, their way. And that includes son Jameson having a “skate session”.